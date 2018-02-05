Car Flips Over Causing Major Injury on I-5 in La Jolla - NBC 7 San Diego
Car Flips Over Causing Major Injury on I-5 in La Jolla

By Cassia Pollock

Published at 3:57 PM PST on Feb 5, 2018 | Updated at 4:51 PM PST on Feb 5, 2018

    A car flipped over several times causing a major injury on Interstate 5 in La Jolla on Monday, confirmed California Highway Patrol.

    The vehicle rolled onto its roof on northbound I-5 near Gilman Drive around 3 p.m., a CHP officer said. According to San Diego Fire-Rescue, the crash trapped a person inside.

    At about 3:40 p.m., crews were able to remove the victim from the car. The CHP officer said a traffic hazard has been issued for the area.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

