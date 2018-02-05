Car Flips Over Causing Major Injury on I-5 in La Jolla

A car flipped over several times causing a major injury on Interstate 5 in La Jolla on Monday, confirmed California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle rolled onto its roof on northbound I-5 near Gilman Drive around 3 p.m., a CHP officer said. According to San Diego Fire-Rescue, the crash trapped a person inside.

At about 3:40 p.m., crews were able to remove the victim from the car. The CHP officer said a traffic hazard has been issued for the area.

No other information was available.

