Beginning October 4, Canada-headquartered Swoop Airlines will fly between San Diego and Edmonton, Alta. And Abbotsford, B.C. According to a press release, Swoop has added three times weekly service (Thursday, Friday and Sunday) between San Diego International Airport and both Edmonton International Airport and Abbotsford International Airport.

The announcement comes a week after Swoop released its 2019 winter schedule, which offers nonstop flights in 39 markets, available for booking now through April 2020.

“San Diego International Airport is thrilled to welcome Swoop to the best gateway in Southern California,” said Kimberly J. Becker, San Diego International Airport’s president/CEO, via the press release. “The closest airport to downtown by far, Swoop passengers will be quickly on their way to the numerous San Diego attractions including beaches, nightlife, spas, parks and museums. It will also encourage San Diegans to visit the amazing cities of Edmonton and Abbotsford that bookend the beautiful Canadian Rockies.”

San Diego joins Los Cabos, Mexico, as the latest destinations to be added to Swoop’s 2019 winter schedule. Swoop will add three more aircrafts later this year for a total of 10 Boeing 737-NG 800s.