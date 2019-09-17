Drive-By Shooting Targets SDPD Detectives in Barrio Logan

Detectives working in Barrio Logan were shot at from a passing vehicle Tuesday night, setting off a freeway pursuit that came to a stop near Otay Mesa, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

SDPD said Vice Unit detectives were the targets of a drive-by shooting near the 3500 block of Main Street at around 9:30 p.m. No detectives were struck by gunfire.

The shooting led to a pursuit that came to a stop on westbound State Route 905 near Caliente Boulevard in Otay Mesa.

Caltrans said traffic was closed in both directions west of Britannia Boulevard.

No other information was available.

