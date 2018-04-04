La Mesa police are looking for a man who robbed a Baskin Robbins in the 8800 block of La Mesa Boulevard Monday.

The masked suspect entered the shop just before 10 p.m. and walked behind the counter. He took out a semi-automatic handgun and demanded all of the money from the register. After the clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect ordered the two employees to lie face down on the floor as he left the scene.

La Mesa Police Department officers searched the area with assistance from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department helicopter ASTREA, but weren’t able to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a darker-skinned adult man, approximately 6 foot, around 200 pounds, wearing a black ski mask, black sweatshirt, light-colored pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the La Mesa Police Department. You may also call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS (or www.sdcrimestoppers.com). You can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information in this case.











