9 More Flu Deaths Brings San Diego Region to 20

New flu numbers on Wednesday showed an uptick in lab-confirmed flu cases and deaths, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced.

Nine additional influenza deaths were reported in the region last week ending Jan. 11, bringing the season's total to 20, the HHSA said. That's compared to 16 deaths by this week last year.

The ages of those who died last week ranged from 45 to 88 years of age and all but one had underlying medical conditions, they said.

Lab-confirmed flu cases further increased to 2,095 last week. In comparison, 510 flu cases were reported the same week last season and 2,152 in the 2017-2018 season, the HHSA said.

The total lab-confirmed cases has now reached 7,557 in the current season, the county said.

“Influenza deaths are very unfortunate, but they occur every season,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “It is never too late to get vaccinated, since increased flu activity could last through May, and influenza viruses cause illness in San Diego year-round.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year especially pregnant women, those with chronic medical conditions and people aged 65 years and older.