5K Paw Walk in the Garden 2020

Saturday, February 15, 2020

8 am – 12 pm



San Diego Botanic Garden is partnering with Rancho Coastal Humane Society once again for our 8th Annual 5K Paw Walk in the Garden. Both organizations benefit from this great event. Dogs and their human friends follow a scenic route through the 37 acre garden.

There will be pet products, food (for people), treats (for dogs), lots of great information for dog lovers, and (of course) dogs and puppies. It’s the one day of the year your furry friends are allowed in the Garden.

Register here: https://rchumanesociety.net