4 Women out Jogging Were Sexually Assaulted This Month in UTC: San Diego Police

Five women out getting some exercise in the University Town Center neighborhood of San Diego were victims of a sexual predator this month — at least one of them in broad daylight — San Diego police said on Wednesday.

All the women were out jogging between noon and 10 p.m. in the nearby La Jolla Community, Doyle Community and Nobel Athletic parks between Feb. 7-17, according to investigators. Three of the victims were "accosted ... just outside their homes," police said, while two of the women were walking down the street when the incidents occurred.

A map of where the incidents occurred.

The incidents took place in the following locations:

8100 Via Kino

7900 Caminito Dia

Nobel Drive and Regents Road

9100 Judicial Drive

4000 Palmilla Drive.

According to investigators, the attacker is a Black man who is 20-30 years old with short dreadlocks and brown eyes. He's between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall, has a muscular build and weighs around 175 pounds, give or take 10 pounds.

Police are asking any other victims to come forward to aid in the investigation and are also requesting that anybody with information about the cases to get in contact with law enforcement.