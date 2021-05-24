4 Stabbed at Home in Escondido, Police Say

At least four people were stabbed Monday at a home in Central Escondido, police said.

Police were called at about 10:46 a.m. Monday by someone who said their family member -- who was armed with a knife -- was attempting to force their way into their home, the Escondido Police Department said.

When officers arrived at the home near the intersection of State Route 78 and Interstate 15, four people were found with stab wounds that were believed to be non-life-threatening, police said. It was unclear if they were transported to the hospital.

Escondido police said they had a suspect in custody. The suspect's relationship to the stabbing victims was not disclosed.

No other information was available.