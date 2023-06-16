point loma

4 people hospitalized following boat crash on Navy property near Point Loma

By Karla Rendon

At least four people were hospitalized early Friday following a crash involving a boat of some kind near Point Loma, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) said.

Emergency personnel received a call from the U.S. Navy reporting a crash on its property shortly before 2 a.m. According to SDFD, the caller requested first responders to 140 Sylvester Rd. due to a crash involving a what the department described as a water craft.

It is unclear what kind of boat was involved, or if it was the military’s property.

The individuals hurt in the incident were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest. The extent of their injuries ranged from needed basic medical care to requiring either CPR or treatment for major trauma.

SDFD did not say what may have caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

