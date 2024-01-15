earthquake

4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of San Diego County

No damage or injuries were immediately reported. No tsunami warning was issued

By Christina Bravo

A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck in the ocean about 80 miles east of San Diego County on Monday, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake was centered about 25 miles south of San Clemente Island and had a depth of about 3.75 miles, the USGS said. It was recorded just before 2:45 a.m.

According to the agency’s user-generated “Did you Feel It” reporting tool, the quake could be felt across San Diego County and into parts of Orange and Los Angeles counties. Some people in Temecula and Murrieta also reported feeling shaking.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported. No tsunami warning was issued.

