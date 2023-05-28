A 3-year-old child was struck and killed by a 36-year-old person driving a car in Chula Vista Saturday evening, according to Chula Vista police.

A person in the parking lot of 891 Showroom Place in Chula Vista called police around 6:21 p.m. to notify them that a child had been hit by a car.

Chula Vista Police Department officers arrived on scene and tried to save the child's life. Personnel from the Chula Vista Fire Department came and transported the child to Rady Children's Hospital, where the 3 year old died from their injuries, according to CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The scene police arrived to is a plaza full of businesses like restaurants and breweries, as well as attractions geared toward children like an indoor go-kart racing facility, afterschool programs, a Sky Zone Trampoline Park and more.

The Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Bureau arrived to investigate the crash, working with a person police only described as a 36-year-old driver who remained at the scene to cooperate.

At this early point in the investigation, police do not believe drugs and alcohol are a factor in the crash and no other vehicles appear to be involved.

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has additional information is asked to contact the CVPD Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5320. They can also contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) if they want to remain anonymous.