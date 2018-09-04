At not quite two feet tall, Laura, Thelma and Tatum are taking over Walkabout Australia!

The three 11-month-old wallaby joeys settled into their new grassy habitat at in the Safari Park Tuesday.

All three were hand-raised from birth at the Paul Harter Care Center.

The joeys now stand just over 20 inches tall and weigh between 9 and 13 pounds. The joeys are still bottle-fed three times each day, but they will be completely weaned by next month, according to the zoo.

When full-grown, the wallabies will weigh around 26 to 36 pounds and reach up to three feet from head to tail.

Guests can now visit the joeys at Walkabout Australia, which also includes kangaroos, ducks, geese, cassowaries and more friends from down under.

Walkabout Australia is an immersive, experience that allows guests to interact with the animals.