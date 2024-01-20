3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes northeast San Diego County

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake rattled a desert community near Borrego Springs in an unincorporated area of northeast San Diego County on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Around 9:45 a.m., the quake struck an area just north of Fonts Point Trail Junction, a popular desert trail for scenic driving.

The quake hit about 11 miles northeast of Borrego Springs and about 100 miles from the City of San Diego.

Preliminary data shows that the the focal point of the earthquake hit at a depth of about 4.10 miles.

Shaking was felt as far west as San Marcos and Vista, according to the U.S.G.S.'s community intensity map.

Did you feel it?