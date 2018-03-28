2018 Padres Opening Day Roster - NBC 7 San Diego
2018 Padres Opening Day Roster

The Friars have decided on who they'll open the season with

By Derek Togerson

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    The Padres have finalized their 2018 Opening Day roster. It’s safe to say this is not going to stay the way it is for very long.

    There are a few surprises, one of which may seem like a VERY BIG surprise, but we’ll explain that in a second. First, the 25 men who will suit up for the Padres on Thursday afternoon at Petco Park against the Milwaukee Brewers:

    CATCHERS

    Austin Hedges
    A.J. Ellis
    Raffy Lopez

    INFIELDERS

    Eric Hosmer
    Chase Headley
    Freddy Galvis
    Carlos Asuaje
    Cory Spangenberg
    Carlos Villanueva

    OUTFIELDERS

    Matt Szczur
    Wil Myers
    Hunter Renfroe
    Manuel Margot
    Jose Pirela

    PITCHERS

    Robbie Erlin
    Bryan Mitchell
    Luis Perdomo
    Clayton Richard
    Kazuhisa Makita
    Brad Hand
    Jordan Lyles
    Craig Stammen
    Adam Cimber
    Kyle McGrath
    Kirby Yates

    The big omission is, of course, starting pitcher Tyson Ross. He was still throwing in Arizona on Wednesday. Manager Andy Green said they want to see how Ross comes through this latest workout before they decide if and when he will make his first start of 2018.

    With an off day on Easter Sunday the Padres likely won’t need a 5th starter until April 6 in Houston. If Ross is that 5th starter, which he seems to be, then it makes no sense for them to waste a roster spot on him until then.

    There was speculation that Ross would move into the number two spot in the rotation with Dinelson Lamet destined for the Disabled List but that role is likely to fall to Robbie Erlin.

    Raffy Lopez is another mild surprise since it means the Padres are opening with three catchers. Lopez and A.J. Ellis will both be around to back up Austin Hedges. Lopez swung the bat extremely well in the Cactus League to earn a longer look in games that matter while Ellis brings a decade of experience to what is mostly a young clubhouse.

      

