2018 Padres Opening Day Roster

The Padres have finalized their 2018 Opening Day roster. It’s safe to say this is not going to stay the way it is for very long.

There are a few surprises, one of which may seem like a VERY BIG surprise, but we’ll explain that in a second. First, the 25 men who will suit up for the Padres on Thursday afternoon at Petco Park against the Milwaukee Brewers:

CATCHERS

Austin Hedges

A.J. Ellis

Raffy Lopez

INFIELDERS

Eric Hosmer

Chase Headley

Freddy Galvis

Carlos Asuaje

Cory Spangenberg

Carlos Villanueva

OUTFIELDERS

Matt Szczur

Wil Myers

Hunter Renfroe

Manuel Margot

Jose Pirela

PITCHERS

Robbie Erlin

Bryan Mitchell

Luis Perdomo

Clayton Richard

Kazuhisa Makita

Brad Hand

Jordan Lyles

Craig Stammen

Adam Cimber

Kyle McGrath

Kirby Yates

The big omission is, of course, starting pitcher Tyson Ross. He was still throwing in Arizona on Wednesday. Manager Andy Green said they want to see how Ross comes through this latest workout before they decide if and when he will make his first start of 2018.

With an off day on Easter Sunday the Padres likely won’t need a 5th starter until April 6 in Houston. If Ross is that 5th starter, which he seems to be, then it makes no sense for them to waste a roster spot on him until then.

There was speculation that Ross would move into the number two spot in the rotation with Dinelson Lamet destined for the Disabled List but that role is likely to fall to Robbie Erlin.

Raffy Lopez is another mild surprise since it means the Padres are opening with three catchers. Lopez and A.J. Ellis will both be around to back up Austin Hedges. Lopez swung the bat extremely well in the Cactus League to earn a longer look in games that matter while Ellis brings a decade of experience to what is mostly a young clubhouse.

