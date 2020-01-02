2 Stabbed in Barrio Logan Fight: Police

Two people were stabbed Wednesday night in a large fight on the streets of Barrio Logan, San Diego police said.

The San Diego Police Department roped off an area at Cesar E. Chavez Parkway and Main Street – near the Barrio Logan sign – just after 10:40 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Clothing was strewn on the street and blood could be seen on the asphalt.



SDPD Officer Tony Hernandez said there had been a fight on the street near Mercado Del Barrio, and two people had suffered stab wounds. The victims were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center; they are expected to survive.

Officers scoured the streets for evidence, shining flashlights into a truck parked near the scene. Police later said that truck belonged to one of the stabbing victims.

No additional details were released. The investigation is ongoing.