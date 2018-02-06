2 Shot, 1 Killed at El Cajon Apartment Complex

One person has died and another is in the hospital after a shooting at an El Cajon apartment complex, according to police.
The El Cajon Police Department (EPD) tweeted at 8:34 p.m. that officers were at the scene of a shooting on the 100 block of West Park Avenue where one woman had died.
EPD said the shooting occurred at around 6 p.m. at the Park Royale Apartment complex.
One other male was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound, the department tweeted.
EPD said it has no known outstanding suspects. Police expect the scene to remain active for several hours.
No other information was available.
