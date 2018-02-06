2 Shot, 1 Killed at El Cajon Apartment Complex

Neighbors were just feet away from gunfire that rang out in an El Cajon apartment building Tuesday night. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews has the story. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)

One person has died and another is in the hospital after a shooting at an El Cajon apartment complex, according to police.

The El Cajon Police Department (EPD) tweeted at 8:34 p.m. that officers were at the scene of a shooting on the 100 block of West Park Avenue where one woman had died.

EPD said the shooting occurred at around 6 p.m. at the Park Royale Apartment complex.

One other male was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound, the department tweeted.

EPD said it has no known outstanding suspects. Police expect the scene to remain active for several hours.

No other information was available.

