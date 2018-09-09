2 Bodies Found in Pacific Beach Home

Two bodies were found at a Pacific Beach home Sunday afternoon though their deaths were not considered suspicious, police said.

The bodies were found shortly before 6 p.m. at a home in the 4800 block of Academy Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The cause of deaths was unknown and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was contacted to retrieve the bodies, police said.

No other information was available.

