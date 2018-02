Two adults and one child were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation Saturday after a fast-moving fire burned through their Oak Park home.

The fire started around 2 p.m. in the back of their home in the 5400 block of Grape Street and quickly spread to the roof.

The blaze was knocked down within 30 minutes.

Several pets were killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

This is the second fire in as many days in the Oak Park neighborhood.