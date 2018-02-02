Raging RV Fire Spreads to Oak Park Home

A look at the RV and home that caught fire in Oak Park Friday. (Published 3 hours ago)

Heavy smoke filled a neighborhood in San Diego's Oak Park area Friday when raging flames ripped through an RV, soon spreading to a nearby home.

The RV, which appeared to be parked in the driveway of a home on Altadena Avenue near Kalmia Street, caught fire just after 8:30 a.m.

The flames shot into the air and spread to surrounding brush. Thick, black smoke billowed above the RV; aerial footage showed the intensity of the flames as firefighters tried to knock it down.

About 15 minutes into the firefight, a second-alarm response was requested. By 9:05 a.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) said firefighters were evacuating the area and opting for a defensive strategy. They continued to use their hoses.

At that time, news helicopter footage showed the flames had reached the roof of the home. The scorched RV could be seen in the driveway, its roof destroyed by the blaze.

By 9:55 a.m., the fire appeared to be knocked down. Crews remained at the scene monitoring for flare-ups and mopping up hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No other information was available.

