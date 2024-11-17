A person and two pets were found deceased inside a burned residential trailer in San Diego Saturday.

On Saturday around 3:55 a.m., Cal Fire and sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a residential fire in the 18000 block of Cinnamon Rock Road in the Ramona area.

After extinguishing the flames that engulfed the trailer, deputies discovered the deceased person and apparent remains of two dogs, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The time of the incident was unspecified.

Detectives from sheriff's Bomb/Arson and Homicide units were on the scene conducting a follow-up investigation.

The victim had not yet been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 and 858-868-3200 during non-business hours. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous were asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.