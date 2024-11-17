Ramona

1 person, 2 dogs found dead inside burned Ramona trailer

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

San-Diego-Sheriff-generic-d
NBC 7

A person and two pets were found deceased inside a burned residential trailer in San Diego Saturday.

On Saturday around 3:55 a.m., Cal Fire and sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a residential fire in the 18000 block of Cinnamon Rock Road in the Ramona area.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

After extinguishing the flames that engulfed the trailer, deputies discovered the deceased person and apparent remains of two dogs, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The time of the incident was unspecified.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Detectives from sheriff's Bomb/Arson and Homicide units were on the scene conducting a follow-up investigation.

The victim had not yet been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 and 858-868-3200 during non-business hours. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous were asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

Ramona
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us