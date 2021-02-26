1 Killed in Shooting in Mountain View

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Friday night in Mountain View, according to San Diego Police.

Shots rang out just after 9 p.m. near 45th Street and Logan Avenue, according to SDPD. Three people appeared to be injured in front of the liquor store at the intersection.

The suspected shooter fled the area in a vehicle that was last seen driving northbound on 45th Street, police said.

San Diego police are asking the public to stay clear of Logan Avenue between West Street and S. 45th Street.

Check back for updates on this developing story.