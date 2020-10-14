Escondido

1 Killed in I-15 Crash in Escondido

CHP officials said an SUV was involved in the deadly rollover crash just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday

By NBC 7 Staff

CHP-generic-patrol-car-road-0815
NBC Bay Area

A person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash along Interstate 15 in Escondido, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on southbound I-15 at Citracdo Parkway. CHP said a person in a Honda SUV had rolled over on the road. No other cars were involved in the crash.

About 15 minutes later, CHP shut down traffic around the scene of the accident. At around 5 a.m., officials said driver could expect delays in that area for at least an hour.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Stays in Tier 2, Outbreak Reported in K-12 Setting

presidential election Oct 5

Election Guide 2020: What to Know About Voting in San Diego County

No further details were immediately released.

This article tagged under:

EscondidoCHPInterstate 15I-15Citracado Parkway
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us