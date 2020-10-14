1 Killed in I-15 Crash in Escondido

A person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash along Interstate 15 in Escondido, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on southbound I-15 at Citracdo Parkway. CHP said a person in a Honda SUV had rolled over on the road. No other cars were involved in the crash.

About 15 minutes later, CHP shut down traffic around the scene of the accident. At around 5 a.m., officials said driver could expect delays in that area for at least an hour.

No further details were immediately released.