1 Dead in Crash Involving Big-Rig on SR-163

By Christina Bravo

A truck and big-rig were involved in a deadly crash on SR-163
California Highway Patrol officers were responding Wednesday to a deadly crash involving a semi-truck on state Route 163 in the Linda Vista area of San Diego.

The agency reported that a truck became trapped underneath a big rig on SR-163 near Genesee Avenue at about 3:45 p.m.

One person was killed in the crash, CHP said.

The collision was blocking several lanes of traffic. A Sig Alert was issued just before 4 p.m. and traffic was reportedly backed up to Friars Road. Traffic was expected to be affected in the area until at least 5 p.m.

No other information was available.

