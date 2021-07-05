Summer Vacation

Tips on How to Cook the Best Burger Ever

Consumer Reports looks at several ways to cook burgers at your holiday BBQ

By Consumer Reports

burgers on a platter
Getty Images

This might cause a friendly argument at your next barbecue: What’s the best way to cook a burger? Consumer Reports is good at settling disputes, so it cooked lots of burgers three different ways to see which delivers the best burger.

CR cooked up premade five-ounce patties in a cast-iron skillet, under a broiler and on a gas grill. They used an 80/20 mixture of ground beef because it has enough fat to keep the patties moist even when cooked through to a safe internal temperature. They also included two meat alternative burgers, the Beyond and Impossible.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Turns out, whether it’s meat-free or beef, broiling your burgers is the least messy method, but it leaves you with little control unless you want to keep opening the oven door to check. It’s hard to get the timing exactly right.

Local

San Diego pride 35 mins ago

San Diego Set to Kick off Pride Week

San Diego Public Library 3 hours ago

San Diego to Open 14 More Public Libraries

On the other hand, with the skillet method, you can easily flip or rotate your burger without having to open a grill or oven door. It also delivers a burger with a crisp outer layer and a juicy and tender interior.

And finally, many of us are thinking of summer cookouts with family and friends. A gas grill delivers the best burgers when you’re feeding a crowd. CR’s grill required a full 10 minutes to preheat, but it was definitely worth the wait. And once the patties were on the hot grill, they cooked quickly, about 3-4 minutes per side. If you’re making cheeseburgers, wait until the last 30 seconds to add the cheese. 

CR says if firing up the grill isn’t an option, don’t be too bummed. The added condiments and accouterments definitely help. And remember: You’ll get the best from your grill if it’s well maintained, so check out our website for a video on how to keep it clean and performing at its best.

This article tagged under:

Summer Vacation4th of JulyIndependence DaySummerBBQ
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us