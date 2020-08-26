Virus Updates: Boston Conference Linked to 20K Cases

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention quietly tweaked its guidance on COVID-19 testing Monday, saying healthy people who have been exposed to COVID-19 "do not necessarily need a test," as long as they don't have symptoms, NBC News reports.

On Tuesday, the University of Alabama, Georgia Tech and the University of Southern California joined a growing list of schools with outbreaks among students and faculty. The schools' announcements came the same day that a new report found 9% of all cases in the United States are in children.

Meanwhile, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma. Scientists and medical experts have been pushing back against the claims about the treatment since President Donald Trump’s announcement on Sunday that the FDA had decided to issue emergency authorization for convalescent plasma

The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling — a development experts credit at least partly to increased wearing of masks — even as the outbreak continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the U.S. each day.

The virus is blamed for more than 5.7 million confirmed infections and about 179,000 deaths in the U.S., according to a tally from NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Boston Biogen Conference Likely Led to 20,000 COVID-19 Cases, Study Finds

The Boston hotel that was linked to a coronavirus outbreak after it hosted a local biotech company's conference earlier this year likely led to about 20,000 cases, according a new study.

The cases can be linked to the conference held in February at Boston Marriott Long Wharf, which was shut down in mid-March, in four Massachusetts counties by early May, the Boston Globe reports.

The estimate indicates that the coronavirus is more widespread than the dozens of cases in Massachusetts that had been previously linked to the meeting.

The scientists studied nearly all the confirmed early cases by changes in the genetic makeup of the virus as it was transmitted from person to person, according to the Globe. The genetic mutations enabled researchers to better understand the scope of what they called a "superspreading event."

Read the full story here