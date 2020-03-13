San Diego County School Closures Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In March, all school districts and secondary schools in San Diego County announced closures in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic after following guidance by local health officials. On June 8, the state's school chief released some details of the plan to reopen schools around California. Here's a full list of the affected schools:
Public-School Closures
- Alpine Union School District
- Bonsall Unified School District
- Borrego Springs Unified School District
- Cajon Valley Union School District
- Cardiff School District
- Carlsbad Unified School District
- Chula Vista Elementary School District
- Coronado Unified School District
- Dehesa School District
- Encinitas Union School District
- Escondido Union Elementary School District
- Escondido Union High School District
- Fallbrook Union Elementary School District
- Fallbrook Union High School District
- Grossmont Union High School District
- Jamul-Dulzura Union School District
- Julian Union Elementary School District
- Julian Union High School District
- Juvenile Court and Community Schools
- La Mesa-Spring Valley School District
- Lakeside Union School District
- Lemon Grove School District
- Mountain Empire Unified School District
- National School District
- Oceanside Unified School District
- Poway Unified School District
- Rancho Santa Fe School District
- Ramona Unified School District
- San Diego Unified School District
- San Dieguito Union High School District
- San Marcos Unified School District
- San Pasqual Union School District
- San Ysidro School District
- Santee School District
- Solana Beach School District
- South Bay Union School District
- Sweetwater Union High School District
- Vallecitos School District
- Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District
- Vista Unified School District
- Warner Unified School District
Charter-School Closures
- Albert Einstein Academies
- Americas Finest Charter School
- Calvary Christian Academy
- Escondido Charter High School
- Gompers Preparatory Academy
- Greater San Diego Academy
- Guajome Schools
- Hawking STEAM Charter Schools
- Heritage K-8 Charter School
- Kidinnu Academy
- KIPP Adelante Preparatory Academy
- MAAC Community Charter School
- National University Academy - Dual Language Institute
- North County Trade Tech High School
- River Valley Charter School
- San Diego Global Visions Academy
- The Preuss School UC San Diego
- Urban Discovery Schools
Private-School Closures
- La Jolla Country Day
- Del Mar Pines Elementary School
- San Diego French American School
- San Diego Jewish Academy
- Children's Creative & Performing Arts Academy
Catholic School Closures
The Diocese of San Diego closed all of its Catholic schools including preschools beginning March 16. Click here for more details.
College and University Closures
- Cal State University San Marcos: The school transitioned to distance learning March 20 for the balance of the semester. Officials released details on May 12 about the fall semester, announcing a hybrid approach for the fall semester, with courses primarily virtual for the fall 2020 term, with limited exceptions
- San Diego State University: Following spring break, all courses will be conducted online, not on campus or in classrooms. On June 8, the school announced details regarding the fall semester, with a focus on flexibility.
- San Diego State University: All sporting events and team activities have been suspended until further notice.
- Point Loma Nazarene University announced in mid-March that all spring semester classes would conclude online. On May 28, school officials said the fall semester would begin in-person classes on Aug. 17, 2020, and students would return home by Nov. 25, 2020, with finals taken remotely the week after Thanksgiving.
- Southwestern College students and campus staff are moving all in-person classes to online or distributed instruction from March 16 - 20.
- University of California San Diego UCSD | Will begin conducting all courses and lectures remotely on March 25 when the spring quarter begins.
- University of San Diego shifted to online instruction for the spring semester on March 24. USD officials announced on May 7 that is was the school's intention to "reopen our campus for the fall semester, including on-campus classes, provided this is allowed by state and county orders," by mid-August.