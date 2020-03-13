San Diego County School Closures Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In March, all school districts and secondary schools in San Diego County announced closures in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic after following guidance by local health officials. On June 8, the state's school chief released some details of the plan to reopen schools around California. Here's a full list of the affected schools:

Public-School Closures

Alpine Union School District

Bonsall Unified School District

Borrego Springs Unified School District

Cajon Valley Union School District

Cardiff School District

Carlsbad Unified School District

Chula Vista Elementary School District

Coronado Unified School District

Dehesa School District

Encinitas Union School District

Escondido Union Elementary School District

Escondido Union High School District

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District

Fallbrook Union High School District

Grossmont Union High School District

Jamul-Dulzura Union School District

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Juvenile Court and Community Schools

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District

Lakeside Union School District

Lemon Grove School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

National School District

Oceanside Unified School District

Poway Unified School District

Rancho Santa Fe School District

Ramona Unified School District

San Diego Unified School District

San Dieguito Union High School District

San Marcos Unified School District

San Pasqual Union School District

San Ysidro School District

Santee School District

Solana Beach School District

South Bay Union School District

Sweetwater Union High School District

Vallecitos School District

Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District

Vista Unified School District

Warner Unified School District

Charter-School Closures

Albert Einstein Academies

Americas Finest Charter School

Calvary Christian Academy

Escondido Charter High School

Gompers Preparatory Academy

Greater San Diego Academy

Guajome Schools

Hawking STEAM Charter Schools

Heritage K-8 Charter School

Kidinnu Academy

KIPP Adelante Preparatory Academy

MAAC Community Charter School

National University Academy - Dual Language Institute

North County Trade Tech High School

River Valley Charter School

San Diego Global Visions Academy

The Preuss School UC San Diego

Urban Discovery Schools

Private-School Closures

La Jolla Country Day

Del Mar Pines Elementary School

San Diego French American School

San Diego Jewish Academy

Children's Creative & Performing Arts Academy

Catholic School Closures

The Diocese of San Diego closed all of its Catholic schools including preschools beginning March 16. Click here for more details.

College and University Closures