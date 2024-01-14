UC system considers new campus in downtown San Francisco

A new University of California campus could be headed for downtown San Francisco.

The UC system recently confirmed it is considering the request from San Francisco Mayor London Breed to bring a campus to the heart of the city. It's part of the effort to revitalize the downtown San Francisco area.

Bringing a University like UC to our Downtown is a win-win. There is room for student housing, classrooms, lab spaces, and more. San Francisco is the center for innovation, and students can be part of the world-changing ideas we are creating here. https://t.co/k0TXOhfbgM pic.twitter.com/TxxJo8iuos — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 13, 2024

The office of the president told NBC Bay Area in a statement that it cannot discuss the details of conversations underway, but it is committed to offering educational and research opportunities for students and faculty.

Professor James Taylor, who teaches politics at the University of San Francisco, says securing a UC campus in downtown San Francisco would be a boost for Breed who is up for reelection in the fall.

“This is big news statewide, it’s a win for students, and research, for innovation, downtown San Francisco,” he said.

UC already operates the College of Law in San Francisco, as well as UCSF’s medical centers and professional schools.

UC Berkeley also has an extension campus in downtown San Francisco.