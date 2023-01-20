Lake Tahoe

2 Skiers Hurt in Backcountry Avalanche Near Tahoe Resort

By Associated Press

Lake Tahoe covered in snow.
George Rose/Getty Images

Two backcountry skiers were injured Thursday in an avalanche outside the boundaries of a Lake Tahoe ski resort.

Both skiers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries suffered near Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California. There was no immediate word on their condition, KTVN-TV in Reno reported.

The Heavenly Mountain Resort's ski patrol responded to the area and was working with local search-and-rescue teams to assess the conditions, the resort said in a statement.

“We can confirm that an out-of-bounds avalanche occurred earlier today beyond the ski area boundary,” the resort said. “There are two confirmed injuries of backcountry skiers who were in the area — they are being treated at nearby hospitals.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Lake TahoeCalifornia
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us