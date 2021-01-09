Capitol Riot

SF Demonstrators Rally for Impeachment of Trump

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Demonstrators in San Francisco rallied against President Trump just days after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol after a rally held by the president.

Demonstrators, led by the group Refuse Fascism, gathered outside of City Hall, calling for Trump to be removed from office immediately.

“It’s extremely serious,” one person said.

California

California 4 hours ago

Woman in Viral New York Hotel Confrontation Charged in NYC

Covid-19 8 hours ago

Elderly Couple Sues Cruise Line After Allegedly Getting COVID-19 in Quarantine

Demonstrators said they are outraged by the riot in the nation’s Capitol, and concerned about what the coming days before the inauguration might hold.

“Every day Trump remains in power, he’s a catastrophic danger,” another person said.

They support impeachment efforts ahead of the transfer of power, and they want people to speak up.

“If our democracy is going to stay intact, he’s got to go now,” a demonstrator said. “He’s got to go.”

Some said they noticed a clear difference in the response to demonstrators in Washington and demonstrators in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“There is not equality here, there is no equality,” said a protester.

 They said they’re keeping a close eye on developments in the nation’s Capitol, where a growing number of lawmakers say it’s time for the president to be impeached again.

Jackie Cota is president of the Tri Valley Republicans and she sees it differently.

“We are 100% still behind our president,” she said.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotSan FranciscoTrumpimpeachment
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us