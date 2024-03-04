This is what California's high speed rail system could look like

The latest renderings of what California’s high speed rail system could one day look like were revealed Monday.

It calls for massive buildings, large plazas, shade structures and elevated platforms riders would get on to board the bullet trains.

Stations are currently planned for Merced, Fresno, Bakersfield and near Hanford.

California's high speed rail system renderings

Later on, San Francisco and San Jose would also have stations running to the main line in the Central Valley.

Station construction is set to start in 2027, barring any further setbacks.