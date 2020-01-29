California

California Bill Treats Suspects 19 and Younger as Juveniles

By Associated Press

test_send_1200x675_905080387567.jpg
AP

FILE – In this July 12, 2008 file photo, a gavel rests on the table of a model court room at Mexico’s National Institute of Penal Sciences in Mexico City. The model courtroom has been used by students to prepare for the new legal system that will replace its closed proceedings with public oral trials in which suspects are presumed innocent, legal authorities can be held more accountable and equal justice is promised to all. Yet the decision of three Chihuahua state judges, under the new open oral trial system, to absolve the main suspect in the 2008 murder of a 16-year-old girl has put the country’s U.S.-backed judicial reform on trial. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A California state senator wants people 19 and younger accused of crimes to be tried as juveniles.

California’s current law says people ages 16 and 17 can only be tried as adults in certain circumstances. Sen. Nancy Skinner, a Democrat from Berkeley, announced a bill on Tuesday that would raise the age at which people are automatically tried as adults to 20.

Skinner said brain science research shows the part of the brain that inhibits impulses and enables organized, planned behavior is not fully developed in people as young as 19.

California

LAPD 55 mins ago

LAPD Officer Arrested For Stealing Money From Woman While On Duty After Surveillance Video Review

caught on camera 9 hours ago

Man in Wheelchair Assaulted Inside Pleasant Hill Target

“When teenagers make serious mistakes and commit crimes, state prison is not the answer,” Skinner said.

The California District Attorneys Association has not taken an official stance on the bill. But Larry Morse, the group’s legislative director, noted that once someone turns 18, the government says they are old enough to marry, vote and serve in the military.

“This bill suggests you’re old enough to make those decisions, yet not responsible enough to be held accountable for committing a violent crime,” Morse said.

The California Chief Probation Officers of California has endorsed the bill, with president Brian Richart saying it would “help us holistically and individually focus on young people by incorporating proven rehabilitation and restorative justice practices.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Californiapolitics
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us