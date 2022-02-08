Bay Area Hospital Patient Steals Police Car, Crashes Into Another Patrol Vehicle

Two police officers were injured Monday after a patient at Regional Medical Center stole a police car and crashed into another patrol in San Jose.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m.

Cell phone video from a witness showed the San Jose patrol SUV going in circles before taking aim at another police SUV and ramming into it just outside the hospital.

The suspect was arrested.

Jose Munoz shot the video and watched it all go down.

“Stuff went berserk from that point on. I was like, I couldn’t believe it I was just trying to get home from work,” said Munoz.

Police said the suspect was a patient at Regional just feet away from the crash. The patient started fighting with security then ran out of the hospital.



An officer spotted him a few blocks away and jumped out of his car to begin chasing him on foot.

Eventually the suspect returned and stole the running patrol SUV, took off, and hit another person.

Alma Medina was tending to her taco stand nearby.

She said one of her customers said the patrol car driver didn’t have a shirt on.

“I said ‘how does he not have a shirt on? He must’ve stolen the patrol car,” said Medina.

Moments later, it ended on McKee Road.

Two officers, one other person, and the suspect had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The suspect was arrested and faces several felony charges.