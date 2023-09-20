Smoke from northern U.S. wildfires promts air quality alert

Smoke from wildfires burning in Northern California and Oregon has poured into the Bay Area, sending air quality readings into the unhealthy levels.

So, when will the smoke clear out and air quality improve? The short answer is we may have to wait a few days.

During a briefing Wednesday morning, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) said Wednesday and Thursday's air quality would mostly register as being unhealthy for sensitive groups.

"Friday we also continue to monitor the impact for Northern California," BAAQMD Principal Air Quality Meteorologist Duc Nguyen said. "We anticipate some of the smoke may continue to impact the Bay Area, but we do not have the details on that yet."

The National Weather Service's Bay Area office on Tuesday said the smoke could stick around "for the next few days."

Smokey air from Northwest California fires may linger near the surface across the Bay Area for the next few days. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nn6f4dqXQ9 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 19, 2023

On Wednesday, NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda said the smoke will likely linger through at least Thursday.

Smoke looks likely to linger in the region through at least Thursday… #CAwx 9/20/2023 https://t.co/MLKNJ7x9fi pic.twitter.com/x0IR8k2lWP — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) September 20, 2023

NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall said the air quality could improve slightly Wednesday evening once the ocean breeze picks up, but another round of smoke is expected to sweep in on Thursday.

BAAQMD has issued a Spare the Air alert for Wednesday and Thursday due to the wildfire smoke. Residents and businesses are banned from burning wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel.

You can find the latest air quality readings in your area by visiting fire.airnow.gov.