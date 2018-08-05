29-Year-Old Victim of Santa Ana Plane Crash Identified

Nasim Ghanadan, 29, was identified by her family as one of the five people killed a plane crash in Santa Ana on Sunday.

Five people died in a plane crash Sunday afternoon in Santa Ana, and the family of one of the victims identified 29-year-old Nasim Ghanadan as one of the victims, per NBC's Bay Area affiliate, KNTV.

The family of the victim said that it received a call from a sheriff's department notifying relatives that Ghandan had died in the crash, though the family did not clarify which sheriff's department contacted the family.

Ghanadan worked for a real estate company called Pacific Union in Danville, California. The flight originated in nearby Concord, California.

Authorities confirmed that all five people on board were adults and that all five people on the plane died in the crash. No one on the ground was injured in the crash.

The pilot of the plane declared an emergency, but the flight was unable to reach nearby John Wayne Airport and crashed into an Orange County parking lot in front of a Staples store at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The NTSB is leading the investigation into the crash, with the FAA providing assistance.

