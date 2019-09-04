With 34 victims in the deadly boat fire, families begin to mourn lost loved ones. Hetty Chang reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019)

Family and friends on Tuesday began converging on Southern California to learn the fates of their loved ones after 34 people were presumably died when a commercial scuba boat erupted in flames off the coast near Santa Cruz Island on Labor Day.

Among those feared killed were a 41-year-old marine biologist, a 25-year-old crew member who was dedicated to the Southern California scuba community, and three sisters celebrating a birthday for their father, also presumed dead.

Kristy Finstad, 41

Finstad was a diving enthusiast who was leading the dive trip as the co-owner of Worldwide Diving Adventures. Her brother Brett Harmeling of Houston, asked for prayers in a Facebook post.

"Thank You ALL for your unconditional love and support during this incredibly tragic time," he wrote. "My family and I truly appreciate it. "No final word on my sister Kristy; however, it is likely she has transitioned to be with the good Lord."

Nicole, Angela Rose, Evan and Michael Quitasol and Fernisa Sison

The Quitasol sisters and their stepmother, Fernisa Sison, presumably died while celebrating the birthday of their father, Michael who is also presumed dead, said their mother, Susana Rosas, on Facebook.

"It is with a broken heart ... 3 of our daughters were on this boat," she wrote on Facebook. "As of now they are still missing. My #1, Evanmichel Solano Quitasol, my #3, NicoleStorm Quitasol and my #4, Angela Rose Quitasol. My girls' dad Michel Storm Quitasol and step mom were also on the boat.

Nicole Quitasol lived in San Diego and worked at Nicky Rottens Bar & Burger Joint in Coronado for the last four years, according to the restaurant.

"She was one of a kind. She was ahead of her time, for sure. An old soul that was just in love the outdoors, anything to do with her dog, peanut butter, anything to do with water, beaches, diving, paddle boarding — I mean, that was her life," Nicky Rottens CFO Bryn Butolph told NBC7.

Alexandra Kurtz, 25

Kurtz was described as a go-getter and was always filled with energy, said her Cherie McDonough who traveled from Cincinnati to Santa Barbara. She was passionate about scuba diving and lived life to the fullest.

"She loved it here," McDonough said. "She loved the boat. She loved diving."

She loved exploring nature in the ocean and had been embraced by Southern California's tight-knit diving community, her sister said.

Marybeth Guiney

Guiney, a sales director and ocean enthusiast who was dedicated to the protection of sharks and other sea life, was hailed by friends as an outgoing figure who always had a smile.

"She was such an inspiration, a voice to help understand and protect sharks, and shared her pictures and stories as she traveled the world," one friend wrote on Facebook. "She was endlessly energetic, optimistic and always had a smile to share. Just can't believe it. What a tragedy for so many."

Another wrote: "Her gentle and sweet nature made her a great companion ... Marybeth was 'good people.'"' Another added: "You were hysterical. You were real. I will always think about you and smile."

Charles McIlvain

McIlvain, according to his Facebook page, worked as a visual effects designer for Walt Disney Imagineering.

His wife, filmmaker Jasmine Lord, was not with him on Conception dive boat. Her online posts indicated she was working over the weekend in Miami -- in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

McIlvain's friends also poured out their hearts online, calling him one of "the kindest, funniest people you'll every meet."

"Anyone who knew Charles 'Chuck' McIlvain would know how full of life he was, how contagious his laugh and his smile was and what a warm soul he had," another friend wrote.

Neighbors of the pair in Santa Monica said that Guiney would often go on dive trips with McIlvain and his wife. Of McIlvain, one neighbor told the station: "He's the kind of guy who's always happy -- 8 o'clock in the morning, he's happy. Comes home from work at 7, he's happy."

The Malibu Divers dive shop posted on its Facebook page: "All of us are devastated by the Conception dive boat tragedy. We'd like to honor Charles McIlvain and Marybeth Guiney by asking you to tell a story about a dive adventure or (anecdote) you had with them. Please share, I know it will help us all."

Raymond Scott Chan, Kendra Chan

Raymond Scott Chan, a physics teacher in Northern California, was identified as one of the people killed in the boat fire off the coast of Santa Cruz island, according to the Fremont Unified School District. His daughter, Kendra, also was on Conception.

She was a marine biologist in Southern California.

The school district tweeted, "We are saddened to report the passing of American High School Physics Teacher, Raymond (Scott) Chan, who was among the fatalities of this weekend's boat fire off the coast of Santa Barbara. We send our condolences to Mr. Chan's family and the American High School community."

Berenice Felipe, Tia Salika, Steve Salika, Diana Adamic

Pacific Collegiate Charter School in Santa Cruz identified students Berenice Felipe and Tia Salika as passengers aboard the Conception. Salika's parents also were on the boat, NBC Bay Area reported.