Officer Hospitalized After South LA Shooting

An LAPD officer was hospitalized after being shot and wounded near 51st Street and Long Beach Avenue in South Los Angeles Saturday night.

The Newton division gang enforcement officer is in stable condition and is with his family at LA County-USC hospital, according to LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein.

One suspect was also shot and is hospitalized.

A second man remains at large and is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar, who provided details at a news conference near the scene of the shooting.

A large police presence is searching for that suspect inside a perimeter setup around the neighborhood.

Aguilar said just before 9 p.m. officers attempted a traffic stop and the two suspects got out of the car and ran, with the officers in pursuit before the shooting.

One gun was recovered by police.

As the search for the second suspect continued, LAPD issued a citywide tactical alert, and Aguilar said residents can expect police to be in the area for several hours.

Andrew Blankstein, Jane Yamamoto and Kim Tobin contributed to this report.