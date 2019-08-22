The coworker of a retired California State University Fullerton administrator who was stabbed to death in the university's parking lot was arrested in connection with the crime. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Published 4 hours ago)

The coworker of a retired California State University Fullerton administrator who was violently stabbed to death in the university's parking lot was arrested in connection with the crime, police said Thursday.

The targeted attack occurred on the morning of the first day of the academic year.

Chuyen Van Vo, 51, of Huntington Beach was arrested Wednesday evening.

It wasn't immediately clear what the motive behind the attack may have been, and police did not reveal details on the suspect and victim's working relationship.

The victim was identified Monday afternoon by Fullerton police as Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, of Hacienda Heights. A 911 call came into police at 8:27 a.m. after a man in his 50s was seen with wounds in a silver Infinity in a school parking lot, Fullerton police said.

Chan was found bloodied and with stab wounds all over his body in the car in the 600 block of Langsdorf Drive around 8:30 a.m., police said. Despite Fullerton Fire Department efforts to save his life, he died at the scene.

The victim had served as director of budget and finance and student services for University Extended Education from 2009 to 2017. He was rehired as a consultant to come back to campus for the fall semester, Fullerton police said. The witness who called 911 saw the stabber running from the area after the attack, heading down Langsdorff Drive, and then down Nutwood Avenue, where the Marriott hotel is located.

The assailant was described as wearing black pants and a black shirt, with black hair. Police released a sketch and video of the attacker Tuesday.

Investigators said that a backpack belonging to the suspected attacker was found under the victim's vehicle that contained an incendiary device, like one used to ignite a fire, and items usually associated with a kidnapping -- zip ties, wigs and other disguises.

Police confirmed late Monday afternoon that Chan was targeted, and it wasn't a random attack, after items were found in a backpack under the car.

"We do not believe there is an active stabber on the loose at this time," Fullerton police spokesman Sgt. Jon Radus said.

Police also said they don't believe the victim received any specific threats, but the amount of stab wounds on his body were "numerous."

The Cal State Fullerton Police Department was assisting Fullerton police in the investigation, as well as the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Security had sicne been beefed up on campus following the shocking news.

The morning when the attack occurred, there was a planned drill in the area of Pollak Library.

"It is with such a heavy heart and a deep and profound sense of sadness that I inform you that our colleague and friend, Steven Chan, a beloved and long-serving member of the Titan Family, passed away this morning after a tragic and senseless attack in the parking lot behind College Park," CSUF President Fram Virjee said in a letter Monday.

The president also encouraged student to contact Counseling and Psychological Services at (657)278-3040, along with providing other resources and saying any member of the Titan community could reach out him personally.

The academic year begins Aug. 19 at Cal State Fullerton, with the first day of classes beginning Saturday, Aug. 24, according to the CSUF site.