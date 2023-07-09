Pickleball and skating: Here's what the park at San Marcos Restaurant Row will look like

What would your dream park look like? Might it include pickleball courts and a skate park?

That's what community members in San Marcos voted as the two most-desired amenities for a new public park included in the development project of Old California Restaurant Row.

Final renderings of the site's park debuted at the latest project meeting on June 29 at the San Marcos Community Center.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The images provided by project developer Lennar Homes display a stage for concerts and events, a picnic lawn with tables, two playgrounds for children of all ages, two dog parks, an overlook with outdoor dining, a public restroom, pickleball courts and a skate park.

Students at San Marcos High School were the ones pushing for the skating space, according to the meeting presentation slides. The project team refers to it as the "Rolling Plaza" and claims it will be suitable for all types of wheels. A skate park specialist will help prepare the final design.

A rendering of the "Rolling Plaza" that will be accessible for skateboards, scooters and other wheels. (Courtesy of Lennar Homes)

Another rendering of the "Rolling Plaza." (Courtesy of Lennar Homes)

So far, Lennar Homes, in collaboration with the city of San Marcos, has hosted three public events to discuss plans for the site and receive community feedback.

The first workshop aimed to identify preferred amenities, while attendees at the second workshop created ideal park layouts.

The park's design "paid tribute to the legacy of Restaurant Row" with repurposed vintage materials and similar color schemes, according to the developer's meeting recap.

“We’re encouraged by the feedback we heard at the third public meeting last week," Ryan Green, division president for Lennar San Diego, said in a statement to NBC 7. "Attendees liked the architectural details that celebrate Restaurant Row’s history and were happy to see that the new park incorporated a mix of amenities and activities for different ages and interests. We hope the community will continue to be part of the conversation as the project progresses through the review processes."

Photos: Here's what the public park at Restaurant Row in San Marcos will look like

In addition to unveiling the final park design, neighbors also looked through updated housing options and parking plans. Project team members were available to address questions and concerns.

“Community engagement and collaboration with the city of San Marcos have been a crucial part of the planning process for Restaurant Row," Green said. "The proposed plans focus on connection, social gathering and building community – which is ultimately what Old California Restaurant Row was known for. As a resident of the area myself, I know how important it is to get this right. This project is really special to me.”

More than 200 townhomes will be separated into four configurations.

Green Court: 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms; 1,137 to 1,633 square feet; homes face park

Motor Court: 2 and 3 bedrooms; 1,033-1,412 square feet; doors open to pathways

Row Town: 3 bedroom option at 1,783 square feet

Town Over Commercial: 3 bedroom option at 1,949 square feet

Residents will tentatively have access to 398 private parking spaces, in addition to shared and public spaces.

The 10.5-acre Restaurant Row project site is located on W. San Marcos Boulevard, west of Via Vera Cruz. The site does not include Fish House Vera Cruz, Cocina del Charro and Buffalo Wild Wings.

The site plan for Restaurant Row. (Courtesy of Lennar Homes)

The next project milestone is the public circulation of the draft environmental assessment, Green said.

Another public meeting has not been scheduled yet, but people can reach the project team here.

The legacy of Old California Restaurant Row

The Old California Restaurant Row was a popular dining destination with 19 eateries. But over time, that number decreased to fewer than 10.

Erin Harper owns Ascend Coffee Roasters, which used to be the Old California Coffee Company, and says Restaurant Row used to be packed every weekend.

"We saw the place kind of fall into decay like not being taken care of the way that it needed to," Harper told NBC 7 Reporter Allison Ash in April. "Restaurants leaving. The opportunities that were once here just not here anymore."

Demolition crews are getting ready to replace San Marcos history with something new.

Harper changed the coffee shop's name in an effort to give the business a personal brand rather than one tied to Restaurant Row. Ascend is operating under a month-to-month lease due to the developments.

One loyal customer told NBC 7 he agrees Restaurant Row is not what it used to be, but he believes developments may successfully revitalize its legacy.

"Maybe it will turn out to be a better place," 93-year-old Eldon Eller said. "Certainly, it's going to be a better place than it is now. Its glory days may be ahead of it."