coronavirus

Watch Live: White House Officials Update Nation on Omicron Covid Variant

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

[This stream is slated to begin at 1:40. Please refresh the page if you do not see the stream]

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and press secretary Jen Psaki will update the nation with the latest information on the omicron Covid variant that was first reported to world health officials a week ago.

The World Heath Organization said on Wednesday said that 23 countries have detected omicron so far. The U.S. has not yet identified a case of the variant. However, Fauci has said it's only a matter of time before omicron arrives in the U.S.

Canada has detected two cases of omicron in Ontario.

