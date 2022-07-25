Walmart Cuts Profit Guidance as Inflation Forces Shoppers to Spend More on Necessities

Walmart shares fell after the company cut its profit expectations due to inflation's impact on shoppers' choices.

"The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend, and while we've made good progress clearing hardline categories, apparel in Walmart U.S. is requiring more markdown dollars," CEO Doug McMillon said.

The news dragged down shares of other retailers, including Target.

Walmart on Monday cut its quarterly and full-year profit guidance, saying inflation is causing shoppers to spend more on necessities like food and less on items like clothing and electronics.

The big-box retailer said it now anticipates adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter and full year to to decline around 8% to 9% and 11% to 13%, respectively. It had previously expected them to be flat to up slightly for the second quarter and to drop by 1% for the full year.

Inflation has grown at the fastest pace in four decades. As consumers face higher prices at the gas pump, grocery store and restaurants, some consumers are choosing where to spend money and where to pull back. In some cases, they are prioritizing experiences they missed during the pandemic — such as splurging on a vacation or dinner at a restaurant.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Walmart said more customers are turning to its stores, which are known for low prices, to fill their pantries and fridges — but they are skipping over general merchandise that they can live without.

Walmart said it now expects same-store sales in the U.S. to rise by about 6% in the second quarter, excluding fuel, as customers buy more food at its stores. That's higher than the 4% to 5% increase that the company previously expected.

However, that merchandise mix will weigh on the company's profits. Groceries have lower profit margins than discretionary items, such as TVs and clothing.

"The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend, and while we've made good progress clearing hardline categories, apparel in Walmart U.S. is requiring more markdown dollars," CEO Doug McMillon said in a news release.

He said the company is seeing strong back-to-school sales in the U.S., but anticipates people will pull back on buying general merchandise in the second half of the year.

Target also slashed its forecast for the second quarter. Last month, the retailer said its profit margins would take a hit as it cancelled orders and marked down merchandise. The company largely attributed the revised forecast to having too much merchandise, including a lot of bulky items like small home appliances that saw a drop in demand.

Shares of Walmart fell over 9% after hours. It also dragged down other retailers' stocks, including Target, which was down by more than 6%. Amazon fell more than 4%. Macy's, Kohl's and Nordstrom each tumbled more than 3% after hours, as investors looked to get out of stocks that sell primarily apparel and home goods. Gap dropped around 2%.

Read the full release here.

– CNBC's Lauren Thomas contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.