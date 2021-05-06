Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

10-Year Treasury Yield Dips Ahead of Weekly Jobless Claims Data

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Source: The New York Stock Exchange
  • The Labor Department is set to release the number of new jobless claims filed last week at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Economists surveyed by Dow Jones have forecast that 527,000 new unemployment insurance claims were filed in the week ended May 1.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell slightly on Thursday morning, ahead of the release of weekly jobless claims data.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped one basis point to 1.58%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was flat at 2.26%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Money Report

coronavirus 6 mins ago

As Small Businesses Recover From the Pandemic, They Face a New Obstacle: Finding Workers

coronavirus 21 mins ago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

The Labor Department is set to release the number of new jobless claims filed last week at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones forecast that 527,000 new unemployment insurance claims were filed in the week ended May 1.

This follows the private payroll data released Wednesday, which showed 742,000 new jobs were added in April, though this was just below the 800,000 forecast from economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

In addition, April's nonfarm payroll is due out Friday.

Auctions are scheduled to be held Thursday for $40 billion of 4-week bills and $40 billion of 8-week bills.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCovid-19economic stimulus
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us