Tesla and EPA Reach a Settlement After Automaker's Clean Air Act Violations

The EPA found that Tesla violated regulations known as the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants for Surface Coating of Automobiles from October 2016 through September 2019 in Fremont.

During that time, the Fremont factory had multiple fires and employees previously told CNBC that months before one fire in April 2018 filters below the paint booths and exhaust systems, meant to clean and carry air into and out of the building, were visibly coated with paint and clearcoat.

Tesla will pay a penalty of $275,000 — immaterial to a business that reported $2.3 billion in net income during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Tesla has reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency after the regulators determined Elon Musk's electric car and solar business had violated the Clean Air Act at its vehicle assembly plant in Fremont, Calif.

The EPA announcement on Tuesday said Tesla failed to "develop and/or implement a work practice plan to minimize hazardous air-pollutants emissions from the storage and mixing of materials used in vehicle-coating operations."

Tesla, which bills itself as a "sustainable" company, also neglected to even measure emissions from its coating operations, and failed to collect and keep legally required records associated with its hazardous air-pollutants emission rates, according to the EPA announcement.