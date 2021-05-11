Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: FuboTV, Opendoor Technologies, Electronic Arts & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Electronic Arts — The video game company's stock fell 0.7% after EA reported earnings of 26 cents per share for its fiscal fourth quarter. This figure was not comparable to estimates. Electronic Arts made $1.49 billion in revenue, topping a Refinitiv estimate of $1.39 billion.

FuboTV — Shares of fuboTV soared more than 24% following the release of the company's first-quarter results. FuboTV reported a loss of 59 cents per share, which was not comparable to estimates. The company made $119.7 million in revenue, topping a Refinitiv forecast of $103.9 million.

Opendoor Technologies— Shares of the online platform for buying and selling homes gained nearly 2% after Opendoor posted a loss of 48 cents per share for the previous quarter. That figure was not comparable to estimates. Revenue came in at $747 million, topping a Refinitiv forecast of $620 million.

Vizio — Vizio shares slid 6.2% after the company posted a profit of 2 cents per share for the first quarter, which was not comparable to estimates. Revenue came in at $506 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected sales of $484 million. Vizio also said Smart TV shipments came in at 1.5 million, below a FactSet estimate of 1.65 million.

