S&P 500 futures are flat as benchmark goes for fourth-straight gain: Live updates

U.S. stock futures inched higher Thursday as investors digested fresh inflation data following a volatile trading session.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 76 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures added nearly 0.1%.

Nvidia shares climbed 0.9% higher in premarket trading, continuing the chipmaker's rally that almost singlehandedly led Wednesday's market turnaround after CEO Jensen Huang touted the company's "great" demand.

The latest producer price index, which measures the average change in prices businesses receive for their goods and services, reflected a 0.2% rise in wholesale prices in August. That's in line with expectations, as economists polled by Dow Jones had anticipated a rise of 0.2% last month in the headline and core readings, up from 0.1% and 0.0% previously.

Investors are coming off a choppy trading session session that saw a late-day advance in tech shares help the major benchmarks rebound from their lows.

The S&P 500 ended the day higher by 1.07%, even after falling more than 1% on an intraday basis — a first for the broader index since October 2022. At the same time, the 30-stock Dow gained 124.75 points, or 0.31%, after losing as much as 743.89 points earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite closed 2.17% higher, making a comeback from a decline of more than 1%.

Stocks dropped earlier Wednesday when August's consumer price index showed an uptick in core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices. The reading spooked investors hoping for a half-percentage point cut from the Federal Reserve at its Sept. 17-18 meeting.

PPI rises 0.2% in August

The producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, rose 0.2% in August. That matched a Dow Jones consensus forecast. The report comes after a mixed consumer price index report released Wednesday.

— Fred Imbert

European Central Bank cuts interest rates again amid cooling inflation

The European Central Bank on Thursday reduced interest rates by 25 basis points, marking the second time it has cut rates this year.

The ECB's key interest rate — which helps to price all sorts of loans and mortgages across the bloc — now stands at 3.5%, down from 3.75%. The move, which does not come as a surprise, comes after a period of slow economic growth and cooling inflation across the euro zone.

For more on the ECB's decision, read here. The rate decision will be followed by a press conference at 1:45 p.m. London time.

— Pia Singh, Sam Meredith

Nvidia's gains continue in premarket trading

"We are ramping Blackwell. And it's in full production. We'll ship in Q4 and scale it, start scaling in Q4 and into next year," Huang said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco. "The demand on it is so great, and everybody wants to be first."

The stock rallied 8.15% on Wednesday.

— Pia Singh

McDonald's extends its value meal in most U.S. markets

McDonald's said Thursday it will extend its $5 value meal into December in most U.S. markets.

It's a part of the fast food chain's efforts to win back lower-income consumers, as the broader restaurant sector focuses on value this summer and diners cut back on restaurant spending amid persistent inflation. The value meal offers a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, four-piece chicken nuggets and a small soft drink for $5. For more read, here.

McDonald's shares hovered just below flat in premarket trading. The stock is down about 2.1% for the year, but has jumped nearly 13.9% this quarter.

— Pia Singh, Kate Rogers



Wednesday's rally a good sign of market stability, Vital Knowledge says

Stocks roared back Wednesday after suffering steep losses at one point during the session.

"The remarkable rebound rally yesterday stunned investors and left many wondering if it was just an ephemeral head fake or the start of a more sustained period of stability (we're more in the latter camp as macro fundamentals remain supportive, but elevated valuations remain a huge obstacle)," said Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge.

— Fred Imbert

European markets open higher

European stocks rallied at the open Thursday as investors in the region await the latest monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 1.07% in opening trade, with all sectors and major bourses trading in the green. Tech and mining stocks jumped 2.5% and 2.05%, respectively.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to slash rates again by 25 basis points on Thursday, a move that would mark the first cut since June, when it described the potential for a September reduction as "wide open."

— Karen Gilchrist

Oxford Industries shares fall after hours

Shares tumbled more than 9% in extended trading after Oxford Industries posted fiscal second-quarter that missed expectations, and issued disappointing guidance.

The high-end clothing company behind Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer posted adjusted earnings of $2.77 per share, lower than the FactSet consensus estimate of $3 earnings per share. Revenue of $419.9 million came in below the $438.2 million forecast.

— Sarah Min

Stock futures open lower

U.S. stock futures inched lower Wednesday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 28 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.09% and 0.19%, respectively.

— Sarah Min