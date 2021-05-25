Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

More Than 130 Million Americans Are Fully Vaccinated as Average Daily Covid Cases Dip Below 25,000

By Rich Mendez, CNBC

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
  • The seven-day average of daily Covid cases in the U.S. is below 25,000 for the first time since June 19, 2020, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows.
  • The country is averaging 1.8 million vaccinations per day over the past week, and about 49% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose.

The seven-day average of daily Covid cases in the U.S. is below 25,000 for the first time since June 19, 2020, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows, as the pace of new infections continues a downward trend.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The country is reporting about 24,900 daily cases on average, down 22% from a week ago.

Money Report

Joe Biden 26 mins ago

Couples May Score a Bigger Tax Break With This Flexible Spending Account Strategy

Business 56 mins ago

Twitter CFO Ned Segal Says E-Commerce Is Becoming More Important for the Company

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. is averaging 1.8 million vaccinations per day over the past week, and about 49% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose.

U.S. Covid cases

Nearly 26,000 cases were reported Monday, bringing the seven-day average of daily new infections to just below 25,000.

A CNBC analysis of Hopkins data shows that average daily case counts have declined by at least 5% in 41 states and the District of Columbia over the past week.

U.S. Covid deaths

The U.S. is seeing an average of 570 Covid deaths per day over the last week, according to Hopkins data.

The total number of reported Covid deaths in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic is now more than 590,000.

U.S. share of the population vaccinated

About 49% of the U.S. population has had at least one shot, according to the CDC, with more than 130 million Americans, or 39%, fully vaccinated.

For those aged 18 and older, about 62% have received at least one dose of a vaccine. President Joe Biden's goal is to get that number to 70% by July 4.

The White House announced Tuesday that half of the adults in the United States will be fully vaccinated by the end of the day.

U.S. vaccine shots administered

CDC data shows the seven-day average of vaccinations administered in the U.S. is 1.8 million per day over the past week, down about 3% from one week prior.

The White House's partnership with ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft began Monday. Through the partnership, users can hail free rides up to $25 and $15 respectively to and from vaccination sites.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessHealth & ScienceLyftscience
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us