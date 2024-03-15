Money Report

Former Vice President Mike Pence will not endorse Trump in 2024

By Christina Wilkie,CNBC

Steve Marcus | Reuters
WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he would not endorse his former boss for president, as Trump seeks another term in office.

"I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year," Pence said on Fox News.

Trump "is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years," Pence continued.

The startling announcement came as Trump secured enough Republican delegates this week to clinch the party's nomination.

Pence mounted his own run for president against Trump and a crowded field of Republican hopefuls, but dropped out in October 2023 after his campaign failed to gain traction with GOP primary voters.

Pence added Friday that he would "never vote" for Democratic President Joe Biden, who also secured his party's nomination in March 12 primary contests.

"I'm going to keep my vote to myself," said Pence.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

