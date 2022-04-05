Cramer's Lightning Round: Fisker Is the Ultimate Speculative Stock

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp: "I think it's fine. Remember, we're in a market where the stock could go down 10% in a heartbeat, so you might slow it."

Nov Inc: "After some lean years, it's time for the good years."

Fisker Inc: "Fisker is the ultimate [speculative] stock, they're going to lose money as far as the eye can see. ... I think it's a great spec, but it's only a spec."

United Airlines Holdings Inc: "United is going to go up because [JetBlue Airways made an offer for Spirit Airlines]. ... The government is not going to let this happen. I'm saying this point blank."

