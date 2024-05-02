China is an enemy of the U.S. for a growing number of Americans, Pew poll shows

As many as 42% of Americans see China as an enemy of the U.S., up from only a quarter two years ago.

For the 5th year in a row, about four of five Pew Research respondents viewed China unfavorably, while 43% held a very unfavorable opinion of the country.

Older Republicans were found to be the most hawkish on China, as well as those with negative views on the current economic situation of the U.S.

Americans overwhelmingly hold an unfavorable view of China, with an increasing number labeling the nation as an enemy of the United States, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Wednesday.

About 42% of those polled labeled China as an enemy of the U.S.— the highest share since the Washington, D.C.-based think tank began asking the question in 2021— up from just a quarter two years ago.

The survey found that for the fifth year in a row, about four in five Americans saw the country in an unfavorable light, while 43% viewed it very unfavorably.

Half the respondents identified China as a competitor, while 6% saw it as a partner to the U.S.

The polling results come at a contentious time between the world's top two economies and ahead of the U.S. presidential elections.

Democratic incumbent Joe Biden as well as Republican rival Donald Trump have signaled tough stances on China, amid a ramp-up in trade restrictions, sanctions, and proposed bans on Chinese companies such as TikTok owner ByteDance.

These policies appear to be in line with public sentiment. Pew Research's findings showed that about half of the Americans polled think curbing China's power and influence should be a top foreign policy priority for the U.S.

"They are likewise critical of China's impact on the U.S. economy, describing its influence as large and negative," Pew said in its report. The survey also found that those who say the current U.S. economic situation is bad are more likely to blame China and hold unfavorable opinions of the country.

About 71% of the respondents said China had grown more influential globally in recent years, with 61% of the Americans concerned about the country's regional disputes with its neighbors.

Opinions on China greatly varied based on factors such as age and political affiliation. Republicans and Republican-leaning independents were about twice as likely as those with Democratic leanings to view China very unfavorably and consider it an enemy.

Older Americans also held more hawkish views on China. Conversely, 28% of those aged between 18 and 29 reported favorable views of the country, more than any other group.

While some experts have warned that the deterioration of China-U.S. relations threatens a "cold war," there have been efforts to cool tensions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have recently visited China in efforts to increase dialogue and collaboration.

"The relationship is becoming slightly more stable, even though fundamentally it remains a struggle between competition on the one hand and cooperation on the other," Graham Allison, Harvard University government professor and former U.S. assistant secretary of defense for policy and plans told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.