Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After U.S. Stocks Slip

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday after Wall Street's two-day rally fizzled.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.92%, while the Topix added 0.81%. The Kospi in South Korea rose 1.3% and the Kosdaq was 2.36% higher.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell marginally. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.57% after surging around 6% on Wednesday. The Hang Seng Tech index was around 1% lower. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ticked 0.24% higher.

Mainland China markets are closed for a holiday this week.

U.S. stocks slipped overnight after seeing sharp gains for the previous two sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 42.45 points, or 0.14%, to 30,273.87 after falling nearly 430 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% to close at 3,783.28, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.25% to 11,148.64.

"The optimism that buoyed financial markets earlier this week receded as U.S. data continued to articulate the need for further, decisive central bank policy action," according to an ANZ Research note Thursday.

September's ISM services index and the private payrolls report by ADP both beat estimates overnight. Investors will be looking ahead to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' nonfarm payrolls report at the end of the week.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel and Sarah Min contributed to this report.

Mizuho says OPEC+ supply cut confirms 'naked desire for price buoyancy'

OPEC and its allies' decision to cut production by 2 million barrels per day confirms the group's "naked desire for price buoyancy, not just support," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank.

A supply cut of around 1 million barrels per day would have resulted in price gains without a compromise on volumes, but a larger cut shows the alliance's "disregard for the economic woes of, and geo-political alignment with, global partners," he wrote.

"What may have been argued as an opportunistic gamble exploiting geo-political supply kinks for self-interest advantage is now in danger of being interpreted as an affront to the U.S. and its allies (in protestation of Russia price cap plans) that aligns with Russia," he added.

— Abigail Ng

Chinese EV battery maker opens flat in Hong Kong market debut

Electric vehicle battery maker China Aviation Lithium Battery (CALB) traded flat in its debut session after raising 9.86 billion Hong Kong dollars ($1.26 billion) in its initial public offering, according to a filing.

The offer price was 38 Hong Kong dollars ($4.84) per share.

Shares allocated to retail investors in Hong Kong were undersubscribed, with only 21% purchased — representing 1% of the entire offering.

Leapmotor and Onewo, which fell in their trading debuts last week, were also undersubscribed.

— Abigail Ng

— Ganesh Rao

October could be the start of a bull market rally, Detrick says

Even though stocks pulled back Wednesday, stopping a major two-day win streak, October may still be the start of a new bull market rally according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.

"We think this could be the start of a pretty decent-sized end of year rally," Detrick said during CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

That's because, traditionally, stock performance improves in October in midterm election years, said Detrick.

He also noted that even though markets ended the day lower, stocks posted a major rally in the afternoon that regained a lot of lost ground. That's a positive, according to Detrick.

—Carmen Reinicke

— Weizhen Tan

Fed's Bostic says these are just the 'early days' of the inflation fight

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic talked tough on inflation in a speech Wednesday, saying the central bank still has a lot of work to do before it can declare victory.

"We must remain vigilant because this inflation battle is likely still in early days if the projections of my [Federal Open Market Committee] colleagues are correct," Bostic said in a speech to Northwestern University's Institute for Policy Research.

Bostic added that it likely "will take some time" to get inflation back to the Fed's 2% target as "we are still decidedly in the inflationary woods, not out of them."

From a rates perspective, Bostic said he envisions the Fed's benchmark levy rising to a 4%-4.5% before policymakers can take a step back to evaluate progress. The fed funds rate currently sits in a range of 3%-3.25%; projections the FOMC released in September foresee rates rising to 4.6% in 2023, putting Bostic slightly to the dovish side of the committee.

However, he added that he would say to anyone expecting the Fed to cut rates next year, "Not so fast."

Bostic is not a voting member of the FOMC either this year or next, though he does get to voice his policy stance during meetings.

—Jeff Cox

Trade deficit fell more than expected in August

The U.S. trade deficit fell slightly more than expected in August to its lowest level in more than a year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Wednesday.

The trade shortfall declined to $67.4 billion, a $3.1 billion drop from the previous month that was a bit better than the Dow Jones estimate of $67.7 billion. That marked the lowest level since May 2021. In March 2022, the deficit had hit a record $106.9 billion.

A drop in the goods deficit of $3.4 billion helped account for most of the decline as the economy shifts back to higher demand for services.

—Jeff Cox

— Zavier Ong