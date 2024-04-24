Asia markets take a breather as South Korea beats first-quarter GDP expectations

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets took a breather after two straight days of rallies, mirroring moves on Wall Street ahead of first-quarter gross domestic product figures from the U.S. due Thursday.

In Asia, investors will assess South Korea's advance first-quarter GDP growth of 3.4% year on year, the highest quarterly growth since the fourth quarter of 2021.

Separately, the Bank of Japan kicks off its monetary policy meeting Thursday as investors monitor for action against yen weakness. The yen slid past the 155 mark against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, hitting a fresh 34-year low.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.2%, while the Topix was down 0.65%. The yen was still firmly beyond the 155 mark against the greenback, trading at 155.26.

South Korea's Kospi also slipped 1%, while the small cap Kosdaq was down marginally.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,185, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 17,201.27.

Markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed for a public holiday.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes were largely range bound as interest rate fears dampened the enthusiasm stemming from a strong slate of corporate earnings.

Treasury yields rose, pressuring stocks. At session highs, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield topped 4.67%, while the rate on the 2-year note surpassed 4.95%

The S&P 500 eked out a 0.02% gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11%. The Nasdaq Composite edged 0.1% higher.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

South Korea first quarter GDP climbs 3.4%, fastest quarterly growth since Q4 2021

South Korea posted GDP growth of 3.4% in the first quarter, beating the 2.4% expected by economists polled by Reuters and marking its highest quarterly growth since the fourth quarter of 2021.

On a quarter on quarter basis, GDP rose 1.3%, also beating Reuters expectations of 0.6%.

Exports from South Korea in the first quarter rose by 0.9%, as exports of IT items, such as cellular phones, increased. Imports contracted by 0.7%, owing to decreased imports of electronic equipment.

— Lim Hui Jie

Stocks could have a strong end to 2024, says strategist Tony Dwyer

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Canaccord Genuity chief market strategist Tony Dwyer told CNBC on Wednesday that he is still optimistic about the stock market in 2024 despite the recent swoon.

"Our game plan coming in to this year was to have some corrective action, based upon just a historic run we've had, and we're in the process in that. And I think once you work your way through that, it's going to set up for a really good ending to the year," Dwyer said on "Squawk on the Street."

Dwyer said broader earnings growth should help stocks, as well as the potential for multiple rate cuts this year. The market is currently becoming too pessimistic about rate cuts, he said.

"Just like 7 rate cuts at the end of December was excessive, only one rate cut may be as well," Dwyer said.

— Jesse Pound

5 S&P 500 stocks hit new all-time highs

Getty Images

Though the S&P 500 wavered on Wednesday, the following five stocks in the index reached record highs during Wednesday's session:

Elsewhere, Bank of America, Charles Schwab, Synchrony Financial and Xylem all touched their highest prices in more than a year.

— Alex Harring, Christopher Hayes

Dow Industrials held back the most by Home Depot, McDonald's and J&J on Wednesday

Three stocks are combining to hold back the Dow Jones Industrial Average by a total of 60 points on Wednesday.

Home Depot is taking 26 points off the average, McDonald's is lowering it by 19 points and Johnson & Johnson by about 15 points.

Unlike the capitalization-weighted S&P 500, where larger companies have more of an effect on its calculation and smaller ones have less, the Dow Industrials has relied on individual company share prices since its founding in the 19th century. Today, each $1 move in any stock in the Dow Industrials moves the average higher or lower by 6.59 points.

— Scott Schnipper